Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsunited statesoil paintingcanvasLuigi Palma di CesnolaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 997 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3324 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBirthday party supplies blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730545/birthday-party-supplies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Antiquaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8000991/the-antiquaryFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseJoseph W. Drexelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962571/joseph-drexelFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseMrs. James Merrill Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032292/mrs-james-merrill-cookFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730270/happy-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHenry Inmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037123/henry-inmanFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseMr. and Mrs. Daniel T. MacFarlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995227/mr-and-mrs-daniel-macfarlanFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe Daughters of Daniel T. MacFarlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996556/the-daughters-daniel-macfarlanFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseJohn Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034558/john-walshFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseMartha Stewart Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061915/martha-stewart-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseJames Merrill Cookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032289/james-merrill-cookFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseMrs. Warren Rogershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8058920/mrs-warren-rogersFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseMrs. James Clinton Griswoldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8001964/mrs-james-clinton-griswoldFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican politics, social issues paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909607/american-politics-social-issues-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseHarmony in Yellow and Gold: The Gold Girl—Connie Gilchristhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963612/harmony-yellow-and-gold-the-gold-girlconnie-gilchristFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJames MacAlister (Sketch)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886197/james-macalister-sketchFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe Roman Campagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986516/the-roman-campagnaFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseHudson's Bay Lemming by John Woodhouse Audubonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182790/hudsons-bay-lemming-john-woodhouse-audubonFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseThe Aegean Seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7967243/the-aegean-seaFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMartin Van Burenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037107/martin-van-burenFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Reverend John Brodhead Romeynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061910/the-reverend-john-brodhead-romeynFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7984182/tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMary Cadwalader Rawlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982177/mary-cadwalader-rawleFree Image from public domain license