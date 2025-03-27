rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Papilio Erithonius from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 1
Save
Edit Image
butterfliespatternartvintagepublic domainunited statesvintage artmoths
Butterflies Instagram post template
Butterflies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574777/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView license
The Yellow Swallowtail from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 2
The Yellow Swallowtail from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7992777/the-yellow-swallowtail-from-the-butterflies-and-moths-america-partFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable text
Books Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786085/books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Callithea Sapphira from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 1
Callithea Sapphira from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990767/callithea-sapphira-from-the-butterflies-and-moths-america-partFree Image from public domain license
Library Instagram post template, editable text
Library Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780584/library-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Black-Banded Underwing from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 2
The Black-Banded Underwing from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085348/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828418/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Grammophora Trisignata from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 4
Grammophora Trisignata from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 4
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241149/image-butterfly-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Rare books Instagram post template
Rare books Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13204941/rare-books-instagram-post-templateView license
Holly from Autumn Leaves Part 2
Holly from Autumn Leaves Part 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085308/holly-from-autumn-leaves-partFree Image from public domain license
Library open Instagram post template
Library open Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828445/library-open-instagram-post-templateView license
Rustic Arbor, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
Rustic Arbor, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987211/rustic-arbor-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Reading & library Instagram post template, editable text
Reading & library Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11039476/reading-library-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Silver Lake, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
The Silver Lake, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987230/the-silver-lake-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage butterfly animal design element set
Editable vintage butterfly animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847393/editable-vintage-butterfly-animal-design-element-setView license
Bridge at the 7th Avenue Entrance, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
Bridge at the 7th Avenue Entrance, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987239/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop poster template, editable text and design
Vintage bookshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765919/vintage-bookshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abode of the Swans, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
Abode of the Swans, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987163/abode-the-swans-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop blog banner template, editable text
Vintage bookshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765918/vintage-bookshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Casino, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
The Casino, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987247/the-casino-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage bookshop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765920/vintage-bookshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Evening on the Lake, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
Evening on the Lake, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987183/evening-the-lake-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496148/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ornamental Bridge, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
Ornamental Bridge, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987148/ornamental-bridge-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book fair Facebook post template
Vintage book fair Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062124/vintage-book-fair-facebook-post-templateView license
Sunset on the Lake, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
Sunset on the Lake, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987192/sunset-the-lake-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997123/embroidery-butterflyView license
Rustic Bower, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
Rustic Bower, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987246/rustic-bower-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997120/embroidery-butterflyView license
Fancy Bridge No. 14, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
Fancy Bridge No. 14, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987241/fancy-bridge-no-14-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997106/embroidery-butterflyView license
Rustic Arbor, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
Rustic Arbor, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987261/rustic-arbor-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
College library poster template, editable text and design
College library poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765914/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vine Arbor, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
Vine Arbor, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987209/vine-arbor-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage butterfly pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage butterfly pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231121/png-animal-blue-customizableView license
Bust of Schiller, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
Bust of Schiller, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987238/bust-schiller-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral butterfly seamless pattern, exotic nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…
Vintage floral butterfly seamless pattern, exotic nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881244/png-animal-background-beigeView license
Rude Stairway, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
Rude Stairway, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987213/rude-stairway-from-the-series-views-central-park-new-york-partFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly botanical seamless pattern background, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…
Butterfly botanical seamless pattern background, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880102/png-animal-background-beigeView license
On the Ramble, Near the Lake, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
On the Ramble, Near the Lake, from the series, Views in Central Park, New York, Part 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987244/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license