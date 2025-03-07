rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Red School House (Country Scene)
Save
Edit Image
personarthousebuildinghutvintagenaturepublic domain
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002820/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView license
A Home in the Wilderness, publisher Currier & Ives
A Home in the Wilderness, publisher Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241336/home-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain license
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002816/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView license
"Four-in-Hand"
"Four-in-Hand"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183814/four-in-handFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985755/image-horses-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Sign mockup, editable design
Sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983418/sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Winter Scene in New Haven, Connecticut by George Henry Durrie
Winter Scene in New Haven, Connecticut by George Henry Durrie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066224/winter-scene-new-haven-connecticutFree Image from public domain license
House by the sea, editable paper craft collage
House by the sea, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421598/house-the-sea-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death!–Patrick Henry delivering his great speech on the Rights of the Colonies, before the…
"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death!–Patrick Henry delivering his great speech on the Rights of the Colonies, before the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330094/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002871/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView license
Home to Thanksgiving (1867) by John Schutler, George Henry Durrie, Currier and Ives and Currier and Ives
Home to Thanksgiving (1867) by John Schutler, George Henry Durrie, Currier and Ives and Currier and Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054266/image-dog-horse-cowFree Image from public domain license
Virtual art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Virtual art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461248/virtual-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Burning of the City Hall New York, on the night of the 17th August 1858 – Supposed to have taken fire from the fire works…
Burning of the City Hall New York, on the night of the 17th August 1858 – Supposed to have taken fire from the fire works…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086996/image-fire-painting-new-york-city-nightFree Image from public domain license
Real estate, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Real estate, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535712/real-estate-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
The Tocsin of Liberty–Rung by the State House Bell, (Independence Hall) Philadelphia, July 4th, 1776, "Proclaim liberty…
The Tocsin of Liberty–Rung by the State House Bell, (Independence Hall) Philadelphia, July 4th, 1776, "Proclaim liberty…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963696/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Real estate, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Real estate, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574495/real-estate-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
The Fall of Richmond, Virginia, on the Night of April 2nd, 1865
The Fall of Richmond, Virginia, on the Night of April 2nd, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985768/the-fall-richmond-virginia-the-night-april-2nd-1865Free Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597491/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, Washington D.C., April 14th, 1865
The Assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, Washington D.C., April 14th, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985308/image-person-newspaper-artFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday blog banner template
Beach holiday blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453871/beach-holiday-blog-banner-templateView license
Central Park, Winter – The Skating Pond published and printed by Currier & Ives
Central Park, Winter – The Skating Pond published and printed by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084742/central-park-winter-the-skating-pond-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Beach resort Instagram post template, editable text
Beach resort Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518785/beach-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A wounded British officer returning from the Crimean War. Mezzotint by W.H. Simmons, 1863, after J.D. Luard, 1858.
A wounded British officer returning from the Crimean War. Mezzotint by W.H. Simmons, 1863, after J.D. Luard, 1858.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003054/image-person-art-seaFree Image from public domain license
Cabin homes Instagram post template, editable text
Cabin homes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909285/cabin-homes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Rival Queens – Mary Queen of Scots Defying Queen Elizabeth
The Rival Queens – Mary Queen of Scots Defying Queen Elizabeth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7997550/the-rival-queens-mary-queen-scots-defying-queen-elizabethFree Image from public domain license
Resort voucher template
Resort voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267959/resort-voucher-templateView license
The Animal Creation published and printed by Currier & Ives
The Animal Creation published and printed by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086615/the-animal-creation-published-and-printed-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Vacation in paradise poster template
Vacation in paradise poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121836/vacation-paradise-poster-templateView license
Head-Quarters Major General George G. Meade, during the Battle of Gettysburg by Timothy H O Sullivan and Alexander Gardner
Head-Quarters Major General George G. Meade, during the Battle of Gettysburg by Timothy H O Sullivan and Alexander Gardner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325011/image-person-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Lake house flyer template, editable text & design
Lake house flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331545/lake-house-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
The Battle of Gettysburg, Pa., July 3rd, 1863, publisher Currier & Ives
The Battle of Gettysburg, Pa., July 3rd, 1863, publisher Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183877/the-battle-gettysburg-pa-july-3rd-1863Free Image from public domain license
Private villa Instagram post template, editable text
Private villa Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539019/private-villa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Guddee Family by Philip Henry Egerton
A Guddee Family by Philip Henry Egerton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14322023/guddee-family-philip-henry-egertonFree Image from public domain license
Vacation in paradise Facebook story template
Vacation in paradise Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121838/vacation-paradise-facebook-story-templateView license
The French and English Fleets, Cherbourg by Gustave Le Gray
The French and English Fleets, Cherbourg by Gustave Le Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183142/the-french-and-english-fleets-cherbourgFree Image from public domain license
Sea is calling Instagram post template, editable text
Sea is calling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538930/sea-calling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776
The Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054287/the-declaration-independence-july-1776Free Image from public domain license
Summer escape blog banner template
Summer escape blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454758/summer-escape-blog-banner-templateView license
Central Park, Winter - The Skating Pond. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Central Park, Winter - The Skating Pond. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132602/image-hand-animal-personFree Image from public domain license