Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domainmapspaintingsunited statesoil paintingscanvasBurning of the Sidewheeler Henry ClayView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 794 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3811 x 2521 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBirthday party supplies blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730545/birthday-party-supplies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Third Avenue Railroad Depot by William H. Schenckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182785/image-1954-new-york-map-letterFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705550/american-studies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView from Staten Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8005313/view-from-staten-islandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of New York from Weehawkenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034757/view-new-york-from-weehawkenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable world map set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBay and Harbor from near Fort Castle Williamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8026828/bay-and-harbor-from-near-fort-castle-williamFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699966/travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBay and Harbor of New York from Bedlow's Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8017845/bay-and-harbor-new-york-from-bedlows-islandFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseNew York from the Harbor Showing the Battery and Castle Garden by Alfred Copestickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182781/image-1954-new-york-harbor-mapFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730270/happy-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Claremont, Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182814/the-claremontFree Image from public domain licenseResearch center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951313/research-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington's Triumphal Entry into New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027053/washingtons-triumphal-entry-into-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705399/american-studies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseView of the Bay and City of New York from Weehawkenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032681/view-the-bay-and-city-new-york-from-weehawkenFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806643/american-studies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeventh Regiment on Review, Washington Square, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8008099/seventh-regiment-review-washington-square-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705602/american-studies-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOld Brewery, Five Points Mission, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7974222/old-brewery-five-points-mission-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNew York from Greenwood Cemeteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8066959/new-york-from-greenwood-cemeteryFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBay and Harbor of New York from Bedlow's Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986494/bay-and-harbor-new-york-from-bedlows-islandFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of the Bay and Harbor of New York, from Gowanus Heights, Brooklynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030772/view-the-bay-and-harbor-new-york-from-gowanus-heights-brooklynFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe U. S. Ship Franklin, with a View of the Bay of New York by Thomas Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084429/the-ship-franklin-with-view-the-bay-new-york-thomas-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseView of the Battery, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8089956/view-the-battery-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBull's Head Tavernhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7975610/bulls-head-tavernFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseStrawberry Pedlar by William P. Chappelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182824/strawberry-pedlarFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Street, Half Past Two, October 13, 1857https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7997192/wall-street-half-past-two-october-13-1857Free Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseBaked Pears in Duane Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7974284/baked-pears-duane-parkFree Image from public domain license