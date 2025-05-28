rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait Busts of Two Women
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitdrawingwomen
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Landscape with Group of Trees Surrounded by Water, Cottage at Left, Woman Seated Right Foreground
Landscape with Group of Trees Surrounded by Water, Cottage at Left, Woman Seated Right Foreground
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8075772/image-trees-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Homeward Bound (New York)
Homeward Bound (New York)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8000289/homeward-bound-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Design for the Washington Memorial, New York, designed by Robert Kerr
Design for the Washington Memorial, New York, designed by Robert Kerr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185801/image-vintage-london-picture-map-scotland-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Outward Bound (Dublin)
Outward Bound (Dublin)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8000198/outward-bound-dublinFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Janet Law by Sir Henry Raeburn
Janet Law by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613417/janet-law-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Known Characters in a Chop House
Known Characters in a Chop House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8095917/known-characters-chop-houseFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Maitland (Catherine Connor, died 1865) by Sir Henry Raeburn
Lady Maitland (Catherine Connor, died 1865) by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613434/lady-maitland-catherine-connor-died-1865-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Rural Architecture, or a Series of Designs for Ornamental Cottages
Rural Architecture, or a Series of Designs for Ornamental Cottages
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054252/rural-architecture-series-designs-for-ornamental-cottagesFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
A System of Anatomical Plates of the Human Body, vol. 2
A System of Anatomical Plates of the Human Body, vol. 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081226/image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Mrs. Richard Alexander Oswald (Louisa Johnston, ?born about 1760, died 1797) by Sir Henry Raeburn
Mrs. Richard Alexander Oswald (Louisa Johnston, ?born about 1760, died 1797) by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613445/image-oswald-1790s-robert-henriFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7914021/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7914040/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906657/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7914016/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913977/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
The Witch
The Witch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8018050/the-witchFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913968/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7914103/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7914011/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portrait, from the Women's Portraits series (N198) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7914012/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license