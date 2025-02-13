rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Girl of the Bangs-Phelps Family
Save
Edit Image
backgroundspacehandfacebookpersonartvintage
Editable magazine mockup design
Editable magazine mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView license
Egyptian Scene (possibly Moses and Zipporah) by by Erastus Salisbury Field
Egyptian Scene (possibly Moses and Zipporah) by by Erastus Salisbury Field
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182737/egyptian-scene-possibly-moses-and-zipporahFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable text and design
Book club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Death of the First Born by Erastus Salisbury Field
The Death of the First Born by Erastus Salisbury Field
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182907/the-death-the-first-bornFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Mrs. Mayer and Daughter by Ammi Phillips
Mrs. Mayer and Daughter by Ammi Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182761/mrs-mayer-and-daughter-ammi-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Editable open book mockup design
Editable open book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198843/editable-open-book-mockup-designView license
The Plantation, American
The Plantation, American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182846/the-plantationFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361923/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mr. Clark of Chester, New York
Mr. Clark of Chester, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034545/mr-clark-chester-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Happy girls are the prettiest Instagram post template, editable text
Happy girls are the prettiest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868626/happy-girls-are-the-prettiest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View of Poestenkill, New York by Joseph H. Hidley
View of Poestenkill, New York by Joseph H. Hidley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182745/view-poestenkill-new-york-joseph-hidleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage bookshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026752/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Molly Wales Fobes
Molly Wales Fobes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821991/molly-wales-fobesFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
American Eagle on Red Scroll
American Eagle on Red Scroll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7992478/american-eagle-red-scrollFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Orphans, American
The Orphans, American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182742/the-orphansFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442798/book-cover-templateView license
Portrait of a Little Girl Picking Grapes
Portrait of a Little Girl Picking Grapes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032316/portrait-little-girl-picking-grapesFree Image from public domain license
Book cover editable mockup, realistic publishing
Book cover editable mockup, realistic publishing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650738/book-cover-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView license
Martha Bartlett with Kitten
Martha Bartlett with Kitten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7996658/martha-bartlett-with-kittenFree Image from public domain license
Sketch book editable mockup
Sketch book editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542022/sketch-book-editable-mockupView license
Thomas Storm
Thomas Storm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050104/thomas-stormFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram post template, editable text
Book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704465/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Edward and Sarah Rutter
Edward and Sarah Rutter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823319/edward-and-sarah-rutterFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Old Oaken Bucket which Hung in the Well
The Old Oaken Bucket which Hung in the Well
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897101/the-old-oaken-bucket-which-hung-the-wellFree Image from public domain license
Realistic book cover editable mockup element
Realistic book cover editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView license
Tobacco Sign
Tobacco Sign
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8026780/tobacco-signFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The Constitution and the Guerriere by Thomas Chambers
The Constitution and the Guerriere by Thomas Chambers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182782/image-constitution-henri-rousseau-war-1812Free Image from public domain license
Savings guide book cover template
Savings guide book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14440057/savings-guide-book-cover-templateView license
View of the Schuylkill County Almshouse Property
View of the Schuylkill County Almshouse Property
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963559/view-the-schuylkill-county-almshouse-propertyFree Image from public domain license
Modern fashion poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Modern fashion poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731397/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Memorial to Jane Amanda Fenn
Memorial to Jane Amanda Fenn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032302/memorial-jane-amanda-fennFree Image from public domain license
Realistic book cover editable mockup
Realistic book cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542715/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockupView license
Emma Homan
Emma Homan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030918/emma-homanFree Image from public domain license
Simple life book cover template
Simple life book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373923/simple-life-book-cover-templateView license
The American Star (George Washington) by Frederick Kemmelmeyer
The American Star (George Washington) by Frederick Kemmelmeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182856/the-american-star-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license