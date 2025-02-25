Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitrembrandtpaintingsstudyGeorge WashingtonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 972 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1772 x 2188 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView licenseGeneral Washington's Resignationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097195/general-washingtons-resignationFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmusement for John Bull & His Cousin Paddy, or, the Gambols of the American Buffalo, in St. James's Streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115492/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496065/art-nouveau-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104403/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseYoung artist, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217769/young-artist-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseHis Excellency George Washington Esq-r.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124514/his-excellency-george-washington-esq-rFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496185/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098512/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable creative collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237842/editable-creative-collage-remix-designView licenseThe National Portrait Gallery of Distinguished Americans, Vol. Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037414/the-national-portrait-gallery-distinguished-americans-volFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate woman in pink regalia, editable education remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555367/graduate-woman-pink-regalia-editable-education-remixView licenseThe Political Cartoon, for the Year 1775https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121446/the-political-cartoon-for-the-year-1775Free Image from public domain licenseGraduate woman in pink regalia, editable education remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526547/graduate-woman-pink-regalia-editable-education-remixView licenseView of the Attack on Bunker's Hill, with the Burning of Charles Town, June 17, 1775https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116634/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChild education, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238668/child-education-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8122917/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe National Portrait Gallery of Distinguished Americans, Vol. IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8033523/the-national-portrait-gallery-distinguished-americans-volFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseHis Excellency George Washington, Esq-r., General and Commander in Chief of the Allied Armies, Supporting the Independence…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116095/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCollege university education png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155305/college-university-education-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseHis Excellency George Washington, Esq-r., General and Commander in Chief of the Allied Armies, Supporting the Independence…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116135/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseThe Able Doctor, or America Swallowing the Bitter Draughthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123674/the-able-doctor-america-swallowing-the-bitter-draughtFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Parricide, a Sketch of Modern Patriotismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120011/the-parricide-sketch-modern-patriotismFree Image from public domain licenseCreative png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238642/creative-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseThe Whitehall Pump (page from The Westminster Magazine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123392/the-whitehall-pump-page-from-the-westminster-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseHomeschooling png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238645/homeschooling-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseThe Whitehall Pumphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123396/the-whitehall-pumpFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSir William Pepperrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145474/sir-william-pepperrellFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe National Portrait Gallery of Distinguished Americans, Vol. IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035820/the-national-portrait-gallery-distinguished-americans-volFree Image from public domain licenseSelf study, creative education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104567/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8126629/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license