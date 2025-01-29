Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundpaperfabriclightartwatercolorscirclesblackTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Stripes of Undulating Ribbons Outlined with Branches and Circles Over a Background of Shifting Scales with StripesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1129 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1274 x 1199 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlack fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326542/black-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Lozenges over a Striped Background of Intermittent Lineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031485/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseGreen fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327781/green-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Vertical Undulating Garlands of Stylized Leaves with Offsetting Stylized Palm Leaves Separated by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031711/photo-image-paper-leaves-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseBlack fabric textured iPhone wallpaper, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331692/black-fabric-textured-iphone-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Horizontal Garlands of Alternating Palmettes Decorated with Trefoils of Pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031829/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933785/ballerina-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Design with Scrolling Branches and Pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031632/textile-design-with-scrolling-branches-and-pearlsFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation group Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910240/meditation-group-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Hexagons and Starlike Shapes with Pearls in the Center Framed by a Network of Garlands of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031523/photo-image-star-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract watercolor isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991772/abstract-watercolor-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Rows of Hexagons and Ovals Flanked by Pearls Framed by a Network of Stiff Brancheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031582/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseMarble texture paper heart isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992441/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Vertical and Horizontal Rows of Stylized Bullet-Shaped Flowers with Pearls as Pistils, Placed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031571/photo-image-paper-flowers-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326547/off-white-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Lozenges over a Striped Backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031868/textile-design-with-alternating-lozenges-over-striped-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseMarble texture paper heart isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992402/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Overlapping Verical Strips of Undulating Rows of Dots and Zig-Zagging Ribbonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031610/photo-image-paper-spaces-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract watercolor isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991670/abstract-watercolor-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with a Paisley Motif Decorated with Branches with Small Stylized Flowers and Leaves Framed by Two Vertical…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031821/photo-image-paper-flowers-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseMarble texture paper heart isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992442/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Scattered Ovalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031568/textile-design-with-scattered-ovalsFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract watercolor isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991174/abstract-watercolor-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Vertical Undulating Strips of Pearls with Alternating Offsetting Stylized Leaves and Rosettes over a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031639/photo-image-background-paper-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract watercolor isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991695/abstract-watercolor-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Rows of Palmettes Decorated with Lens Shapes Bordered with Pearls Separated By Undulating…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031853/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract watercolor isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991699/abstract-watercolor-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Circles and Pearls over a Stippled Backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031499/textile-design-with-circles-and-pearls-over-stippled-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract watercolor isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990825/abstract-watercolor-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Stripes of Abstract Figures and Pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031546/textile-design-with-alternating-vertical-stripes-abstract-figures-and-pearlsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Rows of Lens Shapes and Rows of Ovals and Pearls Framed by Undulating Garlands of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031818/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Animal Print Decorated with Pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031741/textile-design-with-animal-print-decorated-with-pearlsFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract watercolor isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991132/abstract-watercolor-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Rosettes of Pearls Flanked with Abstract Palmettes of Dotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031590/textile-design-with-rosettes-pearls-flanked-with-abstract-palmettes-dotsFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract watercolor isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991660/abstract-watercolor-isolated-element-setView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Rows of Lozenges Decorated with Rosettes and Pearls Framed by Interlacing Garlands…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031692/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseBrown fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327742/brown-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Zig-Zagging Strips of Dots and Zig-Zagging Strips of Pearls with Alternating…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031706/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain license