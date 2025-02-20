Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepaperflowerfabriclightartwatercolorsvintagedarkTextile Design with Alternating Palmettes Decorated with Pearls Framed by Garlands of Flowers and BudsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 778 x 988 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071617/watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licenseTextile Design with Horizontal Garlands of Alternating Palmettes Decorated with Trefoils of Pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031829/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral border desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071620/editable-floral-border-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Rows of Circular Flower Buds on Stems with Two Leaves and Decorated by Pearls Framed with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031577/photo-image-paper-flower-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower background, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071618/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-background-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Strips of Groups of Three Pearls Framed by Undulating Stippled Garlandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031830/photo-image-paper-fabric-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055948/watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Strips of Groups of Three Pearls Framed by Undulating Stippled Garlandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031509/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral border desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055984/watercolor-floral-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseTextile Design with a Stippled Background and Vertical Stripes of Alternating Circles of Framed by a Ribbon Adorned with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031528/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower background, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048484/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-background-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Twisting Strips of Dots and Garlands of Pearls and Rosettes over a Striped…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031637/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower border mobile wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071619/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical and Horizontal Rows of Pearls Over a Background of Alternating Horizontal Garlands…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031534/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055982/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Palmettes Decorated with Pearls Flanked by Bundles of Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031624/photo-image-paper-leaves-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseOpen envelope editable background, botanical collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565127/imageView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Horizontal Rows of Rosettes with Pearls as Pistils Framed by Interlacing Garlands of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031657/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower frame, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071013/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Garlands of Stylized Leaves and Undulating Strips of Pearls with Offsetting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031737/photo-image-background-paper-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame background, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048591/vintage-flower-frame-background-editable-watercolor-botanical-illustrationView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Rosettes of Pearls Flanked with Abstract Palmettes of Dotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031806/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower frame, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071015/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Rosettes of Pearls Flanked with Abstract Palmettes of Dotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031470/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseClassic literature poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView licenseTextile Design with Paisley-Inspired Teardrops Framed by Garlands of Branches over an Abstract Honeycomb Pattern Decorated…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031774/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseProud mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21777980/proud-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Rows of Curved Hourglass Shapes Flanked by Two Pearls Framed with Garlands of Stylized…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031553/photo-image-background-paper-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseScrapbook ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743272/scrapbook-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Design with Vertical Garlands of Stylized Flowers and Leaves and Pearls with Offsetting Branches Separated by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031699/photo-image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Rows of Ovals Bordered with Pearls and Vertical Garlands of Honeycomb Structures…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031585/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseBorn free Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887357/born-free-instagram-story-templateView licenseTextile Design with Rosettes of Pearls Flanked with Abstract Palmettes of Dotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031590/textile-design-with-rosettes-pearls-flanked-with-abstract-palmettes-dotsFree Image from public domain licenseBlack vintage flower background, floral aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8496161/black-vintage-flower-background-floral-aestheticView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Palmettes Decorated with Pearls Flanked by Bundles of Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031863/photo-image-paper-leaves-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseRose flower paper craft background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235663/rose-flower-paper-craft-background-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Stripes of Abstract Figures and Pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031546/textile-design-with-alternating-vertical-stripes-abstract-figures-and-pearlsFree Image from public domain licenseScrapbook journals blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743401/scrapbook-journals-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Design of Alternating Rows of Pearls over an Abstract Background Simulating Tie-Dyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031799/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain license