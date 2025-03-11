Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundpaperfabriclightpatternartwatercolorsvintageTextile Design with Interlacing Branches and Alternating Rows of Rosettes over a Background with an Interlaced PatternView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 1061 x 944 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCustomizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Rows of Lozenges Decorated with Rosettes and Pearls Framed by Interlacing Garlands…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031692/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Rows of Rosettes with Triangular Petals over a Labyrinth-Like Patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031671/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Rows of Stylized Three-Leaved Clovers Decorated with Rosettes over an Abstract Honeycomb…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031784/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseTextile Design with Trefoil Knots Framed by an Interlacing Honeycomb Pattern with Pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031856/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Horizontal Rows of Rosettes with Pearls as Pistils Framed by Interlacing Garlands of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031657/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel card mockup design., customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21996950/elegant-hotel-card-mockup-design-customizable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Stylized Flowers and Leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031500/textile-design-with-alternating-stylized-flowers-and-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable business card mockup, business identity designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192693/editable-business-card-mockup-business-identity-designView licenseTextile Design with Interlacing Strips of Pearls over Interlacing Garlands of Dots and Rosettes over a Stippled Backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031771/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic silk fabric mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214758/realistic-silk-fabric-mockup-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Stripes of Zig-Zagging Pearls Over Overlapping Scales and Ovals Framed By Crowns of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031563/photo-image-paper-crowns-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseGreen fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327781/green-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Strips of Groups of Three Pearls Framed by Undulating Stippled Garlandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031830/photo-image-paper-fabric-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Rows of Lozenges over a Background of Intersecting Diagonal Ribbonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031726/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237520/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Rows of Pearls and Lens Shapes over a Stippled Backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031797/photo-image-background-borders-paperFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseTextile Design with Scattered Pearls over an Abstract Backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031731/textile-design-with-scattered-pearls-over-abstract-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseBrown fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331713/brown-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Strips of Groups of Three Pearls Framed by Undulating Stippled Garlandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031509/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseFight for fairytale mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18785958/fight-for-fairytale-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Design of Alternating Rows of Pearls over an Abstract Background Simulating Tie-Dyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031799/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Stripes of Abstract Figures and Pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031546/textile-design-with-alternating-vertical-stripes-abstract-figures-and-pearlsFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, butterfly pattern, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231550/png-aesthetic-animal-butterfly-patternView licenseTextile Design with Horizontal Strips of Ribbon Decorated with Circles and Pearls over a Glitched Backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031717/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy living mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18785908/enjoy-living-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Rows of Hexagons and Ovals Flanked by Pearls Framed by a Network of Stiff Brancheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031582/photo-image-paper-fabric-lightFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic torn note paper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146481/aesthetic-torn-note-paper-editable-designView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Quatrefoils Bordered with Pearls and Framed by Interlacing Ribbonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031490/photo-image-border-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239015/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Horizontal Strips of Pearls over a Striped Backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031572/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage floral compass, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237714/png-beige-bloom-blossomView licenseTextile Design with Alternating Horizontal Strips of Pearls over a Striped Backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8031849/photo-image-background-paper-fabricFree Image from public domain license