rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
View of the Bay and City of New York from Weehawken
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domaincitymapsnew yorkpaintings
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Panoramic View of New York Taken from the North River
Panoramic View of New York Taken from the North River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032684/panoramic-view-new-york-taken-from-the-north-riverFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Panoramic View of New York Taken from the North River
Panoramic View of New York Taken from the North River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028773/panoramic-view-new-york-taken-from-the-north-riverFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Panoramic View of New York, from the East River by various artists/makers
Panoramic View of New York, from the East River by various artists/makers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183789/image-sailing-vintage-illustration-public-domain-watercolor-panorama-london-mapFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
The U. S. Ship Franklin, with a View of the Bay of New York by Thomas Thompson
The U. S. Ship Franklin, with a View of the Bay of New York by Thomas Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084429/the-ship-franklin-with-view-the-bay-new-york-thomas-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
View of New York from Weehawken
View of New York from Weehawken
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034757/view-new-york-from-weehawkenFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Church of the Pilgrims, Brooklyn, New York
Church of the Pilgrims, Brooklyn, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028873/church-the-pilgrims-brooklyn-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
View from Staten Island
View from Staten Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8005313/view-from-staten-islandFree Image from public domain license
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license
New York Harbor from the Battery by Thomas Thompson
New York Harbor from the Battery by Thomas Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611301/new-york-harbor-from-the-battery-thomas-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Tourist destinations, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
Tourist destinations, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314174/tourist-destinations-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Seventh Regiment on Review, Washington Square, New York
Seventh Regiment on Review, Washington Square, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8008099/seventh-regiment-review-washington-square-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Burning of the Sidewheeler Henry Clay
Burning of the Sidewheeler Henry Clay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8007032/burning-the-sidewheeler-henry-clayFree Image from public domain license
New York city poster template
New York city poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView license
View of New York from the North, 1679
View of New York from the North, 1679
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983441/view-new-york-from-the-north-1679Free Image from public domain license
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
City Watchman
City Watchman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7974259/city-watchmanFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View from My Work Room Window in Hammond Street, New York City
View from My Work Room Window in Hammond Street, New York City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050800/view-from-work-room-window-hammond-street-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Old Brewery, Five Points Mission, New York
Old Brewery, Five Points Mission, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7974222/old-brewery-five-points-mission-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Property's value Instagram post template, editable text
Property's value Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Alexander Anderson
Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8060667/alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Business insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Business insurance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bay and Harbor from near Fort Castle William
Bay and Harbor from near Fort Castle William
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8026828/bay-and-harbor-from-near-fort-castle-williamFree Image from public domain license
Instant film png mockup element, New York from the Shelton by Alfred Stieglitz transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Instant film png mockup element, New York from the Shelton by Alfred Stieglitz transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189485/png-aesthetic-alfred-stieglitz-americaView license
Circular Mill, King Street, New York by John William Hill
Circular Mill, King Street, New York by John William Hill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084438/circular-mill-king-street-new-york-john-william-hillFree Image from public domain license
Editable travel destinations sticker collage element remix
Editable travel destinations sticker collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043458/editable-travel-destinations-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
New York from the Harbor Showing the Battery and Castle Garden by Alfred Copestick
New York from the Harbor Showing the Battery and Castle Garden by Alfred Copestick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182781/image-1954-new-york-harbor-mapFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Claremont, American
The Claremont, American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182814/the-claremontFree Image from public domain license
Mask party Instagram story template
Mask party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView license
Washington's Triumphal Entry into New York
Washington's Triumphal Entry into New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027053/washingtons-triumphal-entry-into-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license