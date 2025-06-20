Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingunited statesoil paintingcanvasThe Last ThrowView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 592 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 1972 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBirthday party supplies blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730545/birthday-party-supplies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGipseying Partyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8052487/gipseying-partyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseFalstaff and His Friends, "The Merry Wives of Windsor," from "The Art Journal"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982138/falstaff-and-his-friends-the-merry-wives-windsor-from-the-art-journalFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseFlorizel and Perdita – "The Winter's Tale," from "The Art Journal"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7984062/florizel-and-perdita-the-winters-tale-from-the-art-journalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730270/happy-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChildren playing at Horses, from "Illustrated London News"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988168/children-playing-horses-from-illustrated-london-newsFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licensePortrait of the Artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8026707/portrait-the-artistFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseThe Hudson River Valley near Hudson, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027725/the-hudson-river-valley-near-hudson-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseNear the Coasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954145/near-the-coastFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseJoel Roberts Poinsetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8029665/joel-roberts-poinsettFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican politics, social issues paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909607/american-politics-social-issues-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseAlexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8060667/alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseThe Last Moments of John Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823173/the-last-moments-john-brownFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseChild in a Landscape (from McGuire Scrapbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101007/child-landscape-from-mcguire-scrapbookFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe Miniature (1794-1859) by Charles Robert Lesliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124458/the-miniature-1794-1859-charles-robert-leslieFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseCharles Loring Elliotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982104/charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHouquahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034088/houquaFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Francis Stanton Blakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034501/mrs-francis-stanton-blakeFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlexander Stewart Wetherillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936202/alexander-stewart-wetherillFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCarolyn Mishnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054690/carolyn-mishnerFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy with Blond Hair, Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182808/boy-with-blond-hairFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral Andrew Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8059860/general-andrew-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseThe Crossing Sweeperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993512/the-crossing-sweeperFree Image from public domain license