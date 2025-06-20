Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolorsvintagepublic domainportraitpaintingstudentAlfred SullyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1199 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2576 x 2579 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy students png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539815/happy-students-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseQueen Victoriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821481/queen-victoriaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy students, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551177/happy-students-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseMrs. Thomas Sully (Sarah Annis)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097031/mrs-thomas-sully-sarah-annisFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. William Wortley Worsley (Rebecca Smith)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074686/mrs-william-wortley-worsley-rebecca-smithFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseHis Excellency Oliver Wolcott, Governor of the State of Connecticuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8057275/his-excellency-oliver-wolcott-governor-the-state-connecticutFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse students after school png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528106/diverse-students-after-school-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSarah Annis Sully (Mrs. Thomas Sully)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8038490/sarah-annis-sully-mrs-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513105/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRaising of Lazarus (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065967/raising-lazarus-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseThe Student by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182809/the-student-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse students after school, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551227/diverse-students-after-school-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065891/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065871/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse students after school, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551175/diverse-students-after-school-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065822/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate woman in pink regalia, editable education remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555367/graduate-woman-pink-regalia-editable-education-remixView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065896/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate woman in pink regalia, editable education remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526547/graduate-woman-pink-regalia-editable-education-remixView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065850/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseStudy habits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436837/study-habits-instagram-post-templateView licenseOil painting of Major John Biddle by Thomas Sully (1783–1872)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659036/image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseSchool open house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513114/school-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStephen Decaturhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8036287/stephen-decaturFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574929/welcome-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065809/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate cat student, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632748/graduate-cat-student-education-editable-remixView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065792/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate cat student, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616697/graduate-cat-student-education-editable-remixView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065735/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065819/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity admission blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599255/university-admission-blog-banner-templateView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065873/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseLittle students walking home after school, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531465/png-after-school-apparel-boyView license(From Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8065823/from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain license