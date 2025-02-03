Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingsunited statesoil paintingDaughter of William Page (Possibly Anne Page)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1015 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1972 x 2331 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDaughter of William Page (Probably Mary Page)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034466/daughter-william-page-probably-mary-pageFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan and Child (from McGuire Scrapbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063447/man-and-child-from-mcguire-scrapbookFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055849/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Senator Charles Sumner by William Pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038781/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042206/manhattan-bridge-background-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRolandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877309/rolandFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042207/manhattan-bridge-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEuphemia White Van Rensselaerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823094/euphemia-white-van-rensselaerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseLandscape (possibly of Staten Island, New York)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848234/landscape-possibly-staten-island-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper, Starry Night. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042209/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-starry-night-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLake Georgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7997471/lake-georgeFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCider Making by William Sidney Mounthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182776/cider-making-william-sidney-mountFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJames Abbott McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820113/james-abbott-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSusan Walker Morse (The Muse)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820384/susan-walker-morse-the-museFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMary Ann Garritshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037147/mary-ann-garritsFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Basket Makerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8004157/the-basket-makerFree Image from public domain licenseCraft ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723440/craft-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView near Sherburne, Chenango County, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8004259/view-near-sherburne-chenango-county-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118877/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseFashionable "Turn-Outs" in Central Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7978006/fashionable-turn-outs-central-parkFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseOld Manor of Criqueboeufhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961055/old-manor-criqueboeufFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShinnecock Hills, William Merritt Chasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849008/shinnecock-hillsFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMartin Euclid Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8046238/martin-euclid-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseMartin Van Burenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037107/martin-van-burenFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseCuffee Dancing for Eels – Catharine Market (Life in New York)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614026/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license