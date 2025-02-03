Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainnew york citypaintingsunited statesoil paintingsMrs. Winfield ScottView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2005 x 2600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe American Landscape, No. 1, Engraved from Nature Expressly for This Work, and from Well Authenticated Pictures, With…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8046926/image-books-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHonorable Willam Paulding, Mayor of the City of New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050762/honorable-willam-paulding-mayor-the-city-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055849/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMusidorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8052532/musidoraFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042206/manhattan-bridge-background-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLadies' Ticket of Admission to the Annual Caledonian Ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053765/ladies-ticket-admission-the-annual-caledonian-ballFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042207/manhattan-bridge-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape—Scene from "Thanatopsis" by Asher Brown Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182791/landscapescene-from-thanatopsisFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper, Starry Night. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042209/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-starry-night-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProofs of Bank of New York One Dollar Bill and Two Dollar Billhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183029/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseAnnual Caledonian Ball Tickethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076568/annual-caledonian-ball-ticketFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigure Study (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099338/figure-study-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseAirport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrapery Study (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099276/drapery-study-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFemale Figure (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099324/female-figure-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895048/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf and Tree Study (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099343/leaf-and-tree-study-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseCornice (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099295/cornice-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBridge in Landscape (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099340/bridge-landscape-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseVacation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSingle Female Figure (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099301/single-female-figure-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895031/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust and Full Length Figure (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099300/bust-and-full-length-figure-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseLandscape with Schoolhouse (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099298/landscape-with-schoolhouse-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAccounts (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099198/accounts-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Female Figure (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099277/seated-female-figure-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFemale Figure Sewing (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099331/female-figure-sewing-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseBack of a Woman (from Sketchbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099322/back-woman-from-sketchbookFree Image from public domain license