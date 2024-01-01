rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039711
Japanese peacocks and bamboo (1539&ndash;1613) vintage painting by Tosa Mitsuyoshi. Original public domain image from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese peacocks and bamboo (1539–1613) vintage painting by Tosa Mitsuyoshi. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8039711

View CC0 License

Japanese peacocks and bamboo (1539–1613) vintage painting by Tosa Mitsuyoshi. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More