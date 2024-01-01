rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042669
View of the Star of Knoxville sternwheeler riverboat, docked on the Tennessee River in Knoxville…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

View of the Star of Knoxville sternwheeler riverboat, docked on the Tennessee River in Knoxville, the principal city in eastern Tennessee

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8042669

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

View of the Star of Knoxville sternwheeler riverboat, docked on the Tennessee River in Knoxville, the principal city in eastern Tennessee

More