https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149613Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese people and elephant (1797–1858 ) vintage painting by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8149613View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 424 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1237 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7074 x 2501 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7074 x 2501 px | 300 dpi | 101.27 MBFree DownloadJapanese people and elephant (1797–1858 ) vintage painting by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More