Japanese people and elephant (1797–1858 ) vintage painting by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8149613

View CC0 License

