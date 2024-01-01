rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228871
Coverlet (ca. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coverlet (ca. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228871

View CC0 License

Coverlet (ca. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels.

More