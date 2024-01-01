rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228886
Picnic after the Hunt (ca. 1735&ndash;1740) by Nicolas Lancret.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Picnic after the Hunt (ca. 1735–1740) by Nicolas Lancret.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228886

View CC0 License

Picnic after the Hunt (ca. 1735–1740) by Nicolas Lancret.

More