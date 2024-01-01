https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228935Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrazy Quilt–Patchwork (ca.1936) by Bertha Semple. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228935View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1992 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2510 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2938 x 4096 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1992 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2938 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 19.14 MBFree DownloadCrazy Quilt–Patchwork (ca.1936) by Bertha Semple. More