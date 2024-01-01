https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228938Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPilaster and Sidewall in Church San Luis Rey Mission (c.1936) by Howard H. Sherman. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228938View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 948 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2764 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3235 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3235 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 17.93 MBFree DownloadPilaster and Sidewall in Church San Luis Rey Mission (c.1936) by Howard H. Sherman. More