https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228943Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoses in a Bottle (1900–1904) painting in high resolution by Paul Cézanne. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228943View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3593 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2012 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2840 x 4000 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3593 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2012 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2840 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 14.27 MBFree DownloadRoses in a Bottle (1900–1904) painting in high resolution by Paul Cézanne. More