https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228943
Roses in a Bottle (1900&ndash;1904) painting in high resolution by Paul C&eacute;zanne.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228943

View CC0 License

