https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Decius Mus Addressing the Legions (ca. 1616) by Sir Peter Paul Rubens.
Decius Mus Addressing the Legions (ca. 1616) by Sir Peter Paul Rubens.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain
8228949

View CC0 License

Decius Mus Addressing the Legions (ca. 1616) by Sir Peter Paul Rubens.

