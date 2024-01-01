rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229010
Skiffs (1877) painting in high resolution by Gustave Caillebotte.
Skiffs (1877) painting in high resolution by Gustave Caillebotte.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229010

View CC0 License

Skiffs (1877) painting in high resolution by Gustave Caillebotte.

