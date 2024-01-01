https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229037Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoat and Trees (1914) by Jacoba van Heemskerck. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229037View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2471 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2817 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2471 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4000 x 2817 px | 300 dpi | 20.15 MBFree DownloadBoat and Trees (1914) by Jacoba van Heemskerck. More