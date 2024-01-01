rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229037
Boat and Trees (1914) by Jacoba van Heemskerck.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229037

View CC0 License

