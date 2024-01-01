rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229038
Pewter Pitcher (1935&ndash;1942) by Harry Goodman.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pewter Pitcher (1935–1942) by Harry Goodman.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229038

View CC0 License

Pewter Pitcher (1935–1942) by Harry Goodman.

More