rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229060
Allegory of Freedom (1863) by American 19th Century.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Allegory of Freedom (1863) by American 19th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229060

View CC0 License

Allegory of Freedom (1863) by American 19th Century.

More