https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229060Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAllegory of Freedom (1863) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229060View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1034 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2585 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2585 px | 300 dpi | 15.68 MBFree DownloadAllegory of Freedom (1863) by American 19th Century. More