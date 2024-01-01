https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229122Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSanta Barbara Mission Doorway Design from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by American 20th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229122View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 933 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2720 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3183 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3183 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 20.01 MBFree DownloadSanta Barbara Mission Doorway Design from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by American 20th Century. More