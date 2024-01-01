rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229122
Santa Barbara Mission Doorway Design from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935&ndash;1942) by American…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Santa Barbara Mission Doorway Design from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229122

View CC0 License

Santa Barbara Mission Doorway Design from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.

More