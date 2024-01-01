rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229140
San Gabriel Mission Priest's Vestment from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229140

View CC0 License

