https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229140Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSan Gabriel Mission Priest's Vestment from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by American 20th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229140View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 935 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2726 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3190 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3190 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 16.61 MBFree DownloadSan Gabriel Mission Priest's Vestment from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by American 20th Century. More