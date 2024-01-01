rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229203
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Cleon Barton.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Cleon Barton.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229203

View CC0 License

Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Cleon Barton.

More