https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Cleon Barton. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229203View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 921 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2687 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3145 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3145 px | 300 dpi | 19.13 MBFree DownloadPrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Cleon Barton. More