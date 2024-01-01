rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229232
Mission La Purisima Concepcion Wall Painting from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229232

View CC0 License

