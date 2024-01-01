rawpixel
Restoration Drawing: Main Doorway & Arch to Mission House (1938) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License

