rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229285
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Four Saints (ca. 1240&ndash;1245) by Margaritone d'Arezzo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child Enthroned with Four Saints (ca. 1240–1245) by Margaritone d'Arezzo.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229285

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child Enthroned with Four Saints (ca. 1240–1245) by Margaritone d'Arezzo.

More