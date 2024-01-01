https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229285Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadonna and Child Enthroned with Four Saints (ca. 1240–1245) by Margaritone d'Arezzo. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229285View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 611 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1782 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2085 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2085 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 18.23 MBFree DownloadMadonna and Child Enthroned with Four Saints (ca. 1240–1245) by Margaritone d'Arezzo. More