rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229317
Madonna and Child with Four Angels (ca. 1290) by Master of Citt&agrave; di Castello.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child with Four Angels (ca. 1290) by Master of Città di Castello.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229317

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child with Four Angels (ca. 1290) by Master of Città di Castello.

More