Woman in Bed, Profile (Femme au lit, profil) (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse&ndash;Lautrec.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229322

View CC0 License

Woman in Bed, Profile (Femme au lit, profil) (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.

