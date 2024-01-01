rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229352
Woman Ironing (begun in 1876 and completed in 1887) by Edgar Degas.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229352

