The Marriage at Cana (ca. 1495&ndash;1497) by Master of the Catholic Kings .
The Marriage at Cana (ca. 1495–1497) by Master of the Catholic Kings .

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
