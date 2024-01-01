rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Grave of William Penn (c. 1847/1848) by Edward Hicks.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain
8229391

CC0 License

