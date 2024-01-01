rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229401
Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Agony in the Garden, the Crucifixion, and the Descent into Limbo (1380s) by Andrea di…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Agony in the Garden, the Crucifixion, and the Descent into Limbo (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229401

View CC0 License

Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Agony in the Garden, the Crucifixion, and the Descent into Limbo (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni.

More