Madonna and Child with the Blessing Christ, and Saints Peter, James Major, Anthony Abbott, and a Deacon Saint (ca. 1415–1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo.
Madonna and Child with the Blessing Christ, and Saints Peter, James Major, Anthony Abbott, and a Deacon Saint (ca. 1415–1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

8229410

