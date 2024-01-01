https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229444Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack and White Water-Fowl with Blue Throat (1743-51) print in high resolution by George Edwards. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229444View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 947 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2762 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3157 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3157 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 16.19 MBFree DownloadBlack and White Water-Fowl with Blue Throat (1743-51) print in high resolution by George Edwards. More