https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229462Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSa famille (chanson) (1893) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229462View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 609 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1776 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2030 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2030 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 15.42 MBFree DownloadSa famille (chanson) (1893) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. More