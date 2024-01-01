rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229463
Fille de Ferme (1896) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.
Fille de Ferme (1896) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain
8229463

View CC0 License

Fille de Ferme (1896) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.

