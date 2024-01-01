rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229507
Woman's Shoe (1935&ndash;1942) from American 20th Century.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman's Shoe (1935–1942) from American 20th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229507

View CC0 License

Woman's Shoe (1935–1942) from American 20th Century.

More