rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229510
Boy's Dress (c. 1936) by Doris Beer.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Boy's Dress (c. 1936) by Doris Beer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229510

View CC0 License

Boy's Dress (c. 1936) by Doris Beer.

More