rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229516
Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229516

View CC0 License

Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall.

More