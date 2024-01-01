rawpixel
The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.
The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License

The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.

