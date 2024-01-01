rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229533
The Nativity, with God the Father Surrounded by Angels and Cherubim (ca. 1470) by Francesco di Giorgio Martini.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License

