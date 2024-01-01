rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229559
Dancing Couple in the Snow, reverse (ca.1928&ndash;1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dancing Couple in the Snow, reverse (ca.1928–1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229559

View CC0 License

Dancing Couple in the Snow, reverse (ca.1928–1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.

More